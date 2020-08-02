Rain likely Monday, cooler Tuesday & Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Most of us have stayed dry so far today, but we are tracking a few very isolated showers and storms. Our rain chances will increase overnight and into Monday as a cold front approaches the Tri-State.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible on and off throughout the day on Monday as that front pushes through our region. Severe storms are not expected. We will likely pick up around a half-inch of additional rainfall, but isolated higher amounts are possible within the heavier showers and thunderstorms.
As that cold front pushes off to our east, it will run into Tropical Storm Isaias working its way up the east coast. That means it will take longer to completely clear our area, and a few clouds and a couple of stray showers will remain possible into Tuesday before sunny skies really take over Wednesday and Thursday.
Temperatures topped out in the low to mid 80s this afternoon but will fall through the 70s this evening, bottoming out in the mid 60s by Monday morning. High temperatures will be in the low 80s Monday afternoon.
As the cooler air behind that cold front filters into the Tri-State Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will only make it into the upper 70s to near 80°. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s Thursday before returning to the mid to upper 80s by the weekend.
