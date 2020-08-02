Mills vaults to top of Evansville Men’s City Golf Tournament leaderboard

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mother nature was not kind to the Evansville Men’s City Golf Tournament on Saturday, as it poured the whole afternoon out at Helfrich Hills Golf Course.
However, Sunday was the exact opposite - sunny skies and comfortable temperatures for round two.
Mark Wehner began the day with the lead at 5-under, while Logan Osborne and Justin Drake came in two strokes back.
To the par-5 on Hole 7 - Drake had the chance to putt for birdie, but it came just short, so he taps in easily for par.
Tim Simmons was one of Sunday’s big movers. Over on the par-3 on Hole 8, he drained the putt for par. Overall. Simmons shot 6-under on Sunday.
On Hole 9, Memorial High School grad and Michigan freshman Ben Hoagland made it look easy, saving the hole for par.
Hoagland shot 4-under on Sunday. He currently sits at 1-under for the tournament.
Back on Hole 8, Logan Osborne missed a long putt for birdie, but tapped it in for par.
On Hole 7 again, Mark Wehner hit a beautiful chip from the fairway, as it settled within just a few feet of the hole, and then the Mount Vernon resident put it home for the big birdie.
North High School and Indiana grad David Mills went climbing up the leaderboard on Sunday. Over at Hole 6, his second shot from the fairway was a dandy, as Mills stuck it up on the green. He eventually tapped in for a par.
Here’s the leaderboard after round two:
1. David Mills: -8
2. Mark Wehner: -7
3. Logan Osborne: -6
T4. Justin Drake: -4
T4. Caleb Wassmer: -4
T4. Spencer Wagner: -4
