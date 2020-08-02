EPD: Man in jail on several charges after threatening, assaulting woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -An Evansville man is in jail on several charges, including battery with a deadly weapon.
Authorities responded to Carpenter Court Apartments just before noon Saturday.
Vanderburgh County Dispatch received a call from the victim stating 33-year-old Reginald Barnes has threatened and assaulted her. Court documents say the victim was sleeping when Barnes began grabbing her throat while a minor was present in the room.
Documents state the victim and the minor went to a different apartment while Barnes went into a different room. It states Barnes followed and threatened to shoot through the door if they didn’t let him in.
Authorities say they opened the door so no one would get hurt. They say Barnes hit the victim in the head with a gun and left the apartment in his vehicle.
Officials confirmed Barnes left the scene before police arrived.
According to court documents, officers came back to the apartment complex due to Barnes returning with a gun around 3 p.m. Saturday. Documents state that police found Barnes’s vehicle behind the apartment building but did not find Barnes himself.
Police say while they were on the scene, the victim told police Barnes threatened her and her family. Police say the victim showed voicemails Barnes left her saying he would kill them.
Barnes is charged with battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery committed with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Police say Barnes’s felony conviction is for theft of property worth $1,000 to $10,000 in 2010.
Barnes is in the Vanderburgh County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.