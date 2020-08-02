Early morning fire sends one person to hospital

By Makayla Neukam | August 2, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT - Updated August 2 at 9:51 AM

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - An early morning fire in Newburgh sends one person to the hospital on Sunday.

Newburgh Fire Department and Warrick County EMS responded to a fire in the 7500 block of Lincoln Avenue just after 6:30 a.m.

Dispatch confirms the fire was considered under control at 7 a.m.

Fire officials say when they arrived to the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames. They say the house is a total loss.

The fire is currently under investigation.

