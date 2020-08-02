Gov. Beshear: COVID-19 claims life of Muhlenberg Co. woman

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided Sunday’s coronavirus update.
Kentucky is reporting 463 new COVID-19 cases. Beshear says 11 of those newly reported cases are children ages five and younger.
The total number of cases of COVID-19 across the Commonwealth sits at 31,185.
“We appear to be seeing what we all hope is a plateau in the alarming growth of coronavirus cases in the commonwealth,” the Governor said. “It shows that wearing a mask, social distancing and not traveling to virus hot spots is working. We need to see this trend continue to avoid having to make more hard choices and sacrifices.”
Beshear reports two new deaths, raising the statewide total to 742 deaths from COVID-19.
One of the deaths is a 70-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported one new additional COVID-19 case on Sunday.
This brings the countywide number to 616 total cases. Out of these reported cases, 583 people have fully recovered from the virus.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 696 cases, 7 deaths, 576 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 616 cases, 10 deaths, 583 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 388 cases, 34 deaths, 303 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 349 cases, 6 death, 296 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 307 cases, 4 deaths, 242 recovered
- Webster Co. - 79 cases, 1 death, 64 recovered
- McLean Co. - 41 cases, 1 death, 36 recovered
- Union Co. - 55 cases, 40 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 41 cases, 33 recovered
The Green River District Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing.
To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website and follow the COVID-19 test prompts.
You must be preregistered to be tested.
