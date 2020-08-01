New COVID-19 deaths in Vanderburgh, Warrick Counties; 989 new state cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health releases its Saturday coronavirus update.
The coronavirus map shows 989 new positive cases and six new deaths, bringing the total to 67,122 confirmed positive cases and 2,771 total deaths.
Health officials reported new COVID-19 deaths in Vanderburgh, Dubois and Spencer Counties Friday.
According to the map, Vanderburgh County has two new deaths and Warrick County has one new death.
The state map shows new cases 58 new cases in Vanderburgh, 17 in Warrick, 11 in Dubois, four in Pike, two in Gibson,
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 1,679 cases, 12 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 616 cases, 12 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 488 cases, 30 deaths
- Perry Co. - 170 cases, 12 deaths
- Posey Co. - 155 cases
- Gibson Co. - 196 cases, 3 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 110 cases, 3 death
- Pike Co. - 41 cases
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.