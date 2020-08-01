Rain chances linger into early next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue through the evening before tapering off overnight. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s this evening, bottoming out in the low to mid 60s by Sunday morning.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s. We may see a few spotty showers and storms develop during the afternoon and evening, but much of the day will probably be dry.
Our rain chances ramp back up Monday as a cold front approaches the Tri-State. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible on and off throughout the day, but severe storms are not expected. Some localized flooding may be possible as the ground will still be fairly saturated in many locations, but I don’t expect flooding to be a widespread issue as we will probably only get another half-inch or so of rain. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.
A few showers will remain possible Tuesday as that system slowly works its way to the east, but mostly sunny skies return Wednesday and Thursday. The temperatures will remain significantly cooler than normal for this time of year, topping out in the upper 70s Tuesday and low 80s Wednesday and Thursday.
By the end of the week, we will start to see a few more clouds and a slight chance of rain as high temperatures return to the mid 80s.
