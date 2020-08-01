Rain chances linger into early next week

Our rain chances ramp back up Monday as a cold front approaches the Tri-State. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible on and off throughout the day, but severe storms are not expected. Some localized flooding may be possible as the ground will still be fairly saturated in many locations, but I don’t expect flooding to be a widespread issue as we will probably only get another half-inch or so of rain. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.