Plea agreements in place for trio charged in murder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two women charged in connection to a body found in a garage on 3rd Avenue in 2019 have filed for a plea deal.
EPD arrested Joan Paul in November of 2019 after a body was found buried under concrete in a garage where she used to live.
Officials identified the body as Evonne Pullen. The Coroner’s Office ruled her death as a result of blunt force trauma.
Paul, her daughter Angela Paul, and Gary Anderson were charged with murder, obstruction of justice, abuse of a corpse, and failure to report a dead body.
Anderson pleaded not guilty in November of 2019 but has filed a change of plea. His change of plea hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.
A new sentencing hearing for Paul and her daughter Angela is set for August 20.
