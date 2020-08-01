Plea agreements in place for trio charged in murder

Plea agreements in place for trio charged in murder
Plea agreements in place for trio charged in murder (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Makayla Neukam | August 1, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT - Updated August 1 at 2:03 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two women charged in connection to a body found in a garage on 3rd Avenue in 2019 have filed for a plea deal.

[Trial dates set for two Evansville murder suspects]

EPD arrested Joan Paul in November of 2019 after a body was found buried under concrete in a garage where she used to live.

Officials identified the body as Evonne Pullen. The Coroner’s Office ruled her death as a result of blunt force trauma.

Paul, her daughter Angela Paul, and Gary Anderson were charged with murder, obstruction of justice, abuse of a corpse, and failure to report a dead body.

Previous Stories:

[Suspects in Evansville murder investigation facing new charges]

[Coroner identifies woman’s body found buried in garage on 3rd Ave.]

[EPD: Third arrest made in connection to body found in garage on 3rd Ave.]

Anderson pleaded not guilty in November of 2019 but has filed a change of plea. His change of plea hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

A new sentencing hearing for Paul and her daughter Angela is set for August 20.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.