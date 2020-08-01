EPD: Evansville woman in jail after stabbing incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is in jail after a stabbing incident early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to a domestic violence run in the 1100 block of South Weinbach Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
According to officials, officers found a male with a stab wound to his upper back area.
Court documents state the male told police he was drinking with 53-year-old Cassandra Ricks when he wanted to walk to the store to buy cigarettes. The documents say when he went to leave, Ricks started arguing with him and stabbed him when he went to open the door.
Authorities say another male was in a different room when he heard Ricks and the victim arguing. They say shortly after the arguing started, the male heard the victim screaming, stating that Ricks stabbed him.
Ricks is charged with domestic battery with a deadly weapon and is currently booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.
