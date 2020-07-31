UE moves fall start date back to Aug. 26

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The date to start classes at UE has been moved again, thanks to COVID-19.
Earlier this summer, the University of Evansville made the decision to begin the Fall 2020 semester on August 17, nine days earlier than originally planned.
Officials say moving up the start date was intended to accommodate for a shortened semester that would promote the health and safety of the community.
However, as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise, UE has made the decision to delay the start of the Fall 2020 semester to August 26.
Classes will now begin as originally scheduled by the University.
When the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, the University established a health care taskforce comprised of employees, faculty, health professionals and students.
"While we are doing everything we can to protect our community, we also ask our students to do their part so we can minimize the spread," said Dr. Payal Patel-Dovlatabadi, associate professor of public health. "Masks and social distancing have been proven to help, and that is why these two measures will be so important on our campus this fall."
The last day of academic instruction for the semester will be Wednesday, November 25.
After Thanksgiving Break, students will not return to campus for the remainder of the semester. Final exams will be administered online, and the last day of the semester will be December 9.
