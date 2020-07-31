Tri-State non-profit benefits from USDA grant money

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local non-profit in the Tri-State has benefited from a grant program with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
The president of Bread of Life Ministry says the USDA offers lots of programs that can help during ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization houses 18,000 square feet of space that services about 100,000 people every month. The entire facility is operated by a generator - a piece of machinery the president says they couldn’t function without.
”This allows us to keep the building running,” Jim Webb, the president of The Bread of Life Ministry said. “Through storms, through tornadoes, ice storms, hopefully we don’t ever have but earthquake or something severe, we’re set up now where we can set up food. It also keeps our freezers and coolers running so we don’t lose anything.”
Webb says it’s a pricey lifeline the organization wouldn’t have been able to afford without the help of the USDA.
”The money is there available,” Webb said. “Of course, the USDA has several hundred thousand there. We have been working on this for eight years and we had run out of money because everything was breaking down. So we had to put this on hold and the only way we could get it was through the USDA grant.”
The USDA grants focus on helping community based non-profits, small towns and cities, as well as rural areas. For more information on the grants and programs available, people can visit the USDA website.
”We’re also looking for those communities that have a lower income population, where our money can really be beneficial,” Community Programs Southern District Director Craig McGowan said.
McGowan says there’s even money for schools available. For example, a USDA project that will provide schools with a Wi-Fi system that connects to buses for communities with families who don’t have internet access.
This way the bus can be parked and families can drive to the parking lot to use internet access, while still being socially distanced.
”We’re looking for communities that not only have a big outreach, but also have an important outreach to their own communities,” McGowan said.
