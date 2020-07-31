Traffic Alert: S.R. 64 to close for 4 days in Oakland City

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Eastern Gibson County, and it could impact your drive on the first few days of school.
Beginning on or around Monday, Aug. 10, INDOT maintenance crews will begin a project to replace four culvert pipes on S.R. 64.
Work will take place in the area near the junction of S.R. 57 and extend about five miles east to the junction of South County Road 50 East.
Crews will be replacing one pipe at a time, but the road will have to be fully closed.
Work should take about a day on each pipe. The entire project will last about four days depending upon weather conditions.
Crews will start after peak traffic times and expect to finish each pipe before the evening peak traffic times.
The East Gibson School Corporation starts August 12.
