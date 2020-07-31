SUV crashes into Evansville CVS

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville CVS was briefly evacuated after an SUV crashed into the building.
It happened around 9:30 Friday morning on East Morgan Avenue.
According to dispatch, the building had to be evacuated to make sure it was structurally sound.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department tell us the driver was pulling into a parking spot and got the gas pedal and brake mixed up, causing the crash into the building.
They say the driver and the passenger of the vehicle were not hurt, and crews are waiting for the tow company to remove the car.
The CVS building sustained damage to the front of the store.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.