Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest in Muhlenberg Co.

Dirk English. (Source: Muhlenberg County Detention Center)
July 31, 2020 at 8:32 AM CDT - Updated July 31 at 8:33 AM

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic stop led to a drug trafficking arrest in Muhlenberg County.

Authorities say while on patrol on Sunday, July 26, a deputy saw a black car speeding on US 431 South.

They say the driver of the vehicle appeared to be under the influence and after a series of sobriety tests was placed under arrest.

Through further investigation, deputies say the driver, 35-year-old Dirk English of Beach Creek, had about 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine in his possession.

Suspected methamphetamine. (Source: Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Department.)

English is facing several charges, including trafficking in a controlled substance, speeding and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

