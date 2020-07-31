Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic stop led to a drug trafficking arrest in Muhlenberg County.
Authorities say while on patrol on Sunday, July 26, a deputy saw a black car speeding on US 431 South.
They say the driver of the vehicle appeared to be under the influence and after a series of sobriety tests was placed under arrest.
Through further investigation, deputies say the driver, 35-year-old Dirk English of Beach Creek, had about 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine in his possession.
English is facing several charges, including trafficking in a controlled substance, speeding and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
