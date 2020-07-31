Salvation Army needs help to ‘stuff the bus’ with school supplies

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army needs donations from the community for an upcoming campaign.
They are teaming up with Walmart to collect school supplies with their “Stuff the Bus” event.
Due to COVID restrictions, they will not be able to have volunteers helping out at Walmart stores, which officials say makes this year more challenging.
Donations boxes will be set up at four Walmart stores around Evansville, as well as Boonville and Newburgh.
“Since there are more families desperately in financial difficulties, the need for supplies will be even greater,” said Major Lauren Carter.
The campaign runs August 7-9.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.