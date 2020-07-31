Lunchrooms will look different for Owensboro Public Schools

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Students will be heading back to school soon, excited to see their friends for the first time in months, and one of the best places to do that is the lunchroom.
We spoke to Owensboro Public School officials about what changes are in store as students head back next month.
Lunch is a great time in the school day to relax and refuel for students. It’s still part of the plan, but it will look a little different this year.
As COVID-19 cases continue to be in the community, school officials are taking every step to make sure it stays away from their kids.
Just last school year, before COVID hit in March, students were standing in lines close together at lunch. They didn’t have a pandemic to worry about.
Of course, that will be changing this year. The public schools will now have half the students they normally do in the lunchrooms as they are switching to an A/B Model, which is set to be a combination of in-person and distance learning.
School officials say a lot of thought has gone into making sure this year runs smoothly, and students continue to be fed during the pandemic.
“They’ll have their masks on, and they will also be socially distanced,” said Katilyn Blankendaal, the food service director. “We’ll have staff help keep them apart. Then whenever they go to sit down, we plan to have plexiglass for the tables so it will divide them into where they can still kind of see each other and talk to each other. But there will be less students, and they will not be directly facing each other.”
If your students are packing lunches to bring to school, Owensboro Public School officials ask that you talk to your students about not sharing.
They also suggest you pack prepackaged items for your kids. It makes for a less messy lunch. Good items include fruit cups, Lunchables and bagged veggies.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.