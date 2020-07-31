Lunchrooms will look different for Owensboro Public Schools

“They’ll have their masks on, and they will also be socially distanced,” said Katilyn Blankendaal, the food service director. “We’ll have staff help keep them apart. Then whenever they go to sit down, we plan to have plexiglass for the tables so it will divide them into where they can still kind of see each other and talk to each other. But there will be less students, and they will not be directly facing each other.”