Officials: Owensboro only city in U.S. to decrease June unemployment year to year

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - As we’ve reported, first time unemployment claims rose for a second week in a row.
It's another sign America's economic recovery is struggling thanks to the surge of coronavirus cases.
Across the country 1.4 million people filed for initial jobless claims last week.
However, a Tri-State city is an exception.
Owensboro city officials say they are the only metropolitan area in the country to have decreased its year-over-year unemployment from June 2019 to June 2020.
City Manager Nate Pagan says there are several factors, but the composition of the local workforce and local employers are very diversified across many industries.
He says generally, they're industries that have held up better throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
He says even though this is Owensboro specific, it could help neighboring cities across the Tri-State.
"It's primarily tied to the rates specifically to Owensboro, but to the extent that many of the people who work in the Owensboro community from neighboring communities. Even though they may work in Owensboro, they may live in Indiana, or in Henderson County, or in Ohio County," said Hagan.
Hagan says, in April, the unemployment rate was around 14 percent. It’s now at four percent.
