New COVID-19 deaths in Vanderburgh, Spencer counties; 912 new state cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated their coronavirus map.
It now shows 66,154 total confirmed positive cases and 2,765 deaths.
That’s up from Thursday’s 65,253 total confirmed positive cases and 2,746 deaths.
The state map shows two more have died of COVID-19 in Vanderburgh County. Vanderburgh County has now had its 10th death.
The map also shows a new death in Spencer County, bringing them to three total deaths.
It shows 42 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 18 new cases in Dubois County, 13 in Warrick County, five in Pike County, and two in Posey County.
The state health department also removed a case from Gibson County. It now shows they have 194 total cases.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 1,621 cases, 10 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 605 cases, 11 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 471 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 170 cases, 12 deaths
- Posey Co. - 155 cases
- Gibson Co. - 194 cases, 3 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 110 cases, 3 death
- Pike Co. - 37 cases
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.