Madisonville-North Hopkins holding graduation ceremonies for Class of 2020 Sat.

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville-North Hopkins seniors will get the chance to make some memories Saturday.
They’re hosting a graduation ceremony, but are making some changes due to COVID-19.
They will have staggering times in 30-minute intervals.
Officials say cars can enter through the main entrance and will be directed around the building to watch the ceremony.
School leaders say the changes are so they can follow social distancing guidelines.
We’re told they’re asking graduates not to gather on the campus.
Those ceremonies will happen between 3 and 5 p.m. Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.