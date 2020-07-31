Jasper Elementary School prepares to open its doors

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Construction is wrapping up at the new $34 million Jasper Elementary School in Dubois County.
“Construction crews have been delayed, plants have shut down so items could not be delivered,” Kent Taylor, the principal at Jasper Elementary School said.
Despite a couple of bumps in the road due to COVID-19, the new elementary school will be ready for students on their first day back.
“In some ways, there were some things that were actually helpful for us to coordinate without the formal setting of the school,” Taylor said. “Just moving, and boxing, and things like that would not have taken place if kids were not at home having indoor instruction.”
Students from Fifth Street Elementary School and Tenth Street School are now being combined under one roof.
Taylor says 90% of their students are enrolled for in-person learning.
“We’ve received about $40,000 worth, about 2,500 titles of new books for our library,” Taylor said.
Inside the newly-constructed school, amenities include a gymnasium, an art room, and lab rooms.
“We’re going to start a television station in our very own school here,” Taylor said.
Principal Taylor says they’ll be placing lunch tables in two separate areas to social distance. Children will be beside one another, just not directly across from each other.
“We’ve got an opportunity to make something special and create a culture that will last for many years to come,” Taylor said.
School leaders say they also added security features for lockdown capability and designated storm areas.
