2 hurt in Jasper crash, driver arrested

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper Police were called to a crash just before 3:30 a.m. Friday.
It happened in the 1400 block of Jackson Street.
Officers say 19-year-old Joanna Calderon hit two parked cars while under the influence of marijuana and alcohol.
She was taken to the hospital with injuries, and so was her passenger.
Officers say they found prescription pills in the car.
Calderon was later taken to jail.
She’s charged with unlawful possession of legend drug, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and OWI causing serious bodily injury.
