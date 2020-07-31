HMP&L to buy 100% of output from new solar farm

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Municipal Power & Light (HMP&L) announced Friday that they will purchase 100 percent of the output of a new solar farm under development by Community Energy through a 20-year power purchase agreement.
The new solar farm is expected to produce 117 million kilowatt-hours of solar energy per year starting in 2023, HMP&L officials say.
“At HMP&L, we continually work to secure the best and lowest cost power supply resources for our customers,” said the executive team at HMP&L. “Henderson selected Community Energy through a competitive process and has found a good partner to move us into the solar energy business. We look forward to the development of this project by Community Energy, which will provide power to our customers that is low cost, reliable, and renewable over the next two decades.”
Officials say HMP&L has around 12,000 meters with an annual peak demand of 106 megawatts and annual energy requirements of about 600,000-megawatt-hours.
