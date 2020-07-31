Green River District reports 18 new COVID-19 cases; Hopkins Co. up 4 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 18 additional COVID-19 cases Friday.
Of those new cases, eight are in Daviess County, five are in Henderson County, three are in Hancock County, and there is one new case in both Union and Webster counties.
Green River health officials say there have been 1,552 confirmed cases in the district. They say 1,262 people have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing four new COVID-19 cases. They’ve now had a total of 388 confirmed cases in the county as well as 303 recoveries.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 688 cases, 7 deaths, 563 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 614 cases, 9 deaths, 569 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 388 cases, 34 deaths, 303 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 348 cases, 6 death, 292 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 305 cases, 4 deaths, 237 recovered
- Webster Co. - 79 cases, 1 death, 62 recovered
- McLean Co. - 41 cases, 1 death, 36 recovered
- Union Co. - 51 cases, 40 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 40 cases, 32 recovered
The Green River District Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing.
To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website and follow the COVID-19 test prompts.
You must be preregistered to be tested.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.