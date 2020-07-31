EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Flash Flood Watch, which could lead to flash flooding, has been extended through tonight. Temps will not feel like summer through the weekend due to decent chances for rain and thunderstorms. More rain today under mostly cloudy skies. Temps will remain below normal in the lower 80′s.
Saturday, mostly cloudy as temps remain below normal in the upper 70′s. Showers and thunderstorms likely early then again during the afternoon. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms during the afternoon.
Sunday, partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Slightly warmer temps in the lower 80′s but well below the average of 90-degrees.
