Eviction deadline passes for residents at condemned Madisonville hotel

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Friday was the eviction deadline for residents living at a condemned hotel in Hopkins County.
14 News previously reported in June that Madisonville officials condemned a part of the Red Cardinal Inn.
Residents living at the hotel were originally told they had two weeks to move out, but city officials pushed that date back to Friday afternoon. The deadline expired at 5 p.m.
The hotel parking lot was nearly empty on Friday.
Back in June, Madisonville Building Inspector Frank Wallace told 14 News they’ll inspect the property, and then give management a list of things they need to fix.
Once fixed, they’ll complete their inspection and make a decision if the hotel can reopen or be demolished.
