Evansville Wartime Museum set to reopen Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Wartime Museum will be reopening to the public Saturday.
They will be scaling back their operation times to only be open on Saturdays in the month of August.
Officials say they will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
We’re told masks will be required by all visitors and staff. They will also have them for sale.
They’re suggesting that seniors and individuals with serious medical conditions should consider visiting at a later time.
