Daviess Co. Public Schools name Virtual Academy director

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Chad Alward has been named director of the Daviess County Public Schools Virtual Academy.
Daviess County Public School (DCPS) officials say Alward brings a strong background in areas of academic instruction, education leadership and technology to his new role.
They say he was served as assistant principal at Daviess County High School for seven years, working closely with faculty to provide instructional technology support.
Alward said his main responsibilities as Virtual Academy director will be focused on supports for students, teachers and families.
He also says the Virtual Academy experience offers tremendous potential. “This is an opportunity for all of us to be a part of setting the standard of what an online school can look like and achieve. Students have an opportunity to be part of something very exciting during a challenging time. We will provide a high-quality education in an online environment. The DCPS Virtual Academy will challenge our students in new and innovative ways while providing social and emotional supports in a new and exciting way.”
Alward says this is an exciting opportunity for Virtual Academy educations, saying the teachers in the Virtual Academy will have the curriculum, communication and administrative supports to reach each of our students.
He says they will have a large focus on building relationships with families to make sure they have both student and teacher success.
Alward has an associate of arts degree from Owensboro Community College, a bachelor’s degree in music education from Western Kentucky University and a master’s degree in music education from Murray State University.
DCPS officials say families are currently in the process of selecting whether their children will begin the 2020-21 school year through either In-Person Instruction (A-B Schedule) or Virtual Academy options.
