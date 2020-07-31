Carjacking suspect charged in shooting of 3 Chicago officers

Chicago Police investigate at the 25th District station on the Northwest Side, after several officers were shot outside the station, Thursday, July 30, 2020. Authorities say a carjacking suspect being led into the Chicago police station shot three officers who returned fire and shot him. Police spokesman Tom Ahern says the shooting happened Thursday morning as the officers were leading the suspect from a police vehicle in to a station house on the city's northwest side. (Source: Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP/Chicago Sun-Times)