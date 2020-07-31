Berry Global reports strong 3rd quarter earnings

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Berry Global released its third-quarter results on Friday.
They report net sales up are 50 percent to $2.9 billion.
Berry’s Chairman and CEO, Tom Salmon said, “Through our employees’ relentless effort and dedication, along with our diverse, stable portfolio, we were able to deliver record earnings for any quarter in the Company’s history. We have made progress and remain focused on our top three financial objectives of improving our strong balance sheet, organically growing our businesses, and integrating the RPC acquisition as demonstrated in this recently completed quarter.”
