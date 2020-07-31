On alert for heavy rainfall/flooding tonight and Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -More soaking rainfall will work into the Tri-State Friday evening and into the weekend. We have an alert day for potential flash flooding for Saturday. Much of the area could see another inch or two of rainfall. It will be very humid, so even though temps will only rise into the 80s, it will still be uncomfortably muggy through early next week. Rain should finally taper off by Tuesday, with dry and seasonable weather returning for the middle and end of next week.