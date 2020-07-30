White Co. reporting 3 new COVID-19 cases

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - The Egyptian Health Department confirmed three new COVID-19 cases in White County on Thursday.
The residents who tested positive include one man in his 60s, another man in his 70s, as well as a woman in her 40s.
All three are currently resting home at home in isolation.
As of Thursday, White County is reporting a total of 57 total COVID-19 cases.
Here are the current COVID-19 numbers in our part of Illinois:
- White Co. - 57 cases
- Wayne Co. - 35 cases, 1 death
- Wabash Co. - 26 cases
- Edwards Co. - 12 cases
