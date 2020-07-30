Warrick Co. Schools releases back-to-school instructional video for students

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In an effort to make the back-to-school transition easier, Warrick County Schools released a new video on Thursday to give students a sneak preview of their daily routine.
The video shows what the bus ride to school will look like on a daily basis, when and where temperatures will be taken, as well as how to navigate any area outside of classrooms.
School staff also provide a look at how the school will be cleaned throughout the week.
You can watch the full video below:
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.