Tri-State native, sports reporter recovering from COVID-19

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A western Kentucky native is recovering from COVID-19 after spending nearly a dozen days in the hospital. Her treatment even included an emergency surgery.
The young woman now works as a sports anchor at 14 News’ sister station in Savannah, Georgia.
Lyndsey Gough was on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina, covering the RBC Heritage golf tournament on June 19 - the same day as her 27th birthday.
Gough later learned a person she interviewed the following day would test positive for COVID-19 on the same day that she would.
“I feel like I took all the precautions that I could have, honestly,” Gough recalled. “We had mic stands to do interviews so that I could be six-feet away. I wore my mask. I used my hand sanitizer.”
Many flu-like symptoms followed in the coming days. Gough tested positive later that week.
Gough says she quarantined from the first sign. However, she was starting to feel better.
“I knew that it was bad, but I thought if I got it, I would be sick for two weeks and then I would be okay - I would be back out reporting, but that hasn’t been the case,” Gough said. “It’s been over a month.”
She tells 14 News the sickness returned, but this time with severe abdominal pain, which landed her in the emergency room on July 9.
This was the beginning of an 11-day hospital stay, involving an emergency surgery where her appendix and part of her colon was removed.
“Don’t take your health for granted,” Gough explained. “I was a generally healthy 27, 26-year-old. This turned my world upside down.”
She’s lost weight, but has been resting since her release. Gough’s 15 staples have been removed, and she continues to have follow-ups with her surgeon and other medical professionals.
“Just trying to get my strength back, rest and try to get mentally prepared to go back out into the field,” Gough shared.
Once filled with eager emotions to cover sporting events, Gough’s ambitious enthusiasm has now turned a bit uneasy.
“That’s our job - that’s a risk that we take,” Gough added. “After the hospital stay and everything else, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little nervous to go back out there.”
Like any good journalist, Gough live tweeted the whole experience, including a trip to get Chinese food after blood work on Wednesday, sharing a photo of her fortune cookie the reads: “You could make a name for yourself in the field of medicine.”
We wish her well.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.