Traffic Alert: SR 168 to close for RR crossing project

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is closing part of State Road 168 for a railroad crossing resurface project.
Officials say on or around Monday Aug. 10, contractors for CSX will close the railroad crossing just west of U.S. 41.
The project is expected to last for about five days depending upon weather conditions.
Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure, but all through traffic should use the official detour following U.S. 41, S.R. 68, and S.R. 65.
The South Gibson School Corporation heads back to class Aug. 13, so drivers should give themselves extra time to go around.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.