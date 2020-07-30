Teens help catch burglary suspect, police say

OWENSBOSO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say they were called around 2 p.m. Wednesday because there was a burglary at home in the 400 block of West Legion Boulevard.
They say a woman told them a man forced his way into her home and pointed a handgun at her before she ran out the door.
The victim flagged down two cars to get help.
Police say a total of six teenagers were in the cars, and the victim pointed out the suspect to them.
They say the teens kept track of the suspect until officers were able get there.
Robert Baucom, 47, was arrested and charged with two counts of Burglary 1st Degree as well as Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.
A mug shot was not yet available at the time of this report.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.