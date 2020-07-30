School officials talk reopening plan at Henderson Chamber meeting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Chamber of Commerce held another one of its “Community Conversations” on Thursday.
This time, the conversation was centered around back-to-school plans throughout the county.
Representatives with Henderson County Schools and Holy Name discussed reopening plans and changes to this upcoming school year.
As 14 News reported this week, Henderson County Schools plan to roll out a “soft opening” on August 17.
Students will be able to practice maneuvering through the building, meet their teachers, and relieve a little bit of stress before the first day of school.
This will also give teachers a chance to practice taking temperatures and ensure social distancing in classrooms.
School officials say another big priority is making sure students wear masks.
Officials also state that many of these safety precautions could last well beyond this academic year to ensure both students and teachers are safe.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.