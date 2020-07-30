Record rains Thursday, on alert for Saturday flooding

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -1.39″ of rain fell at Evansville Regional Airport through Thursday afternoon, near the record of 1.42″ set in 2009. We will likely topple that record Thursday night as additional showers and storms move through. A flash flood watch continues until midnight for the entire region. A stalled weather system is set to send several more rounds of heavy rainfall our way, especially Friday night through Saturday afternoon. We will put another alert day in for Saturday for heavy rainfall/potential flooding and a few strong storms. Temperatures will run below normal through the middle of next week, with highs near 80 and lows near 70.