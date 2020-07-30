Police: Woman dies after being hit by truck in Jasper, man driving arrested

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman died at the hospital overnight after Jasper police say she was run over by a truck.
Officers say it started as a domestic dispute at a home on Newton Street around 6 Wednesday night.
Police say 32-year-old Joshua Rominger tried to leave in his truck during the fight and ran over her. She later died at Memorial Hospital.
Police say Rominger took off after hitting her but was found in Paoli a couple of hours later.
Officers say he was under the influence of marijuana.
He’s in the Dubois County Jail on the charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing death while intoxicated.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.