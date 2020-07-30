Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes stop in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the next week, a 27-foot long hot dog will be rolling around the city.
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making various stops around Evansville over the upcoming week.
On Thursday, Tommy Salami and All-America Ashley braved the weather to tell people all about the vehicle. They say their favorite part of the job is seeing the smiles this giant hot dog puts on visitors’ faces.
“This is the best experience I could have ever gotten in my life,” Ashley Farrarea said. “To be able to meet people I would have never met and be able to have fun with people everywhere I go - it’s an amazing experience.”
The Wienermobile is scheduled to be at Game Room Alley on Main Street from 4 pm until 6 p.m. on Friday.
