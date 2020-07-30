North Posey prepares school buses before students return to class

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - We know a lot of work is going on behind the scenes to make sure students, teachers and bus drivers are staying safe during this COVID-19 crisis.
Many of the bus drivers in Posey County are senior citizens, the higher risk population, that’s why bus garage officials tell us it will be just as important to keep them safe as it will their kids.
This is the first time in many years that the Metropolitan School District of North Posey will have enough bus drivers, something they are thankful for. However, they want to make sure they take all the steps necessary to keep COVID-19 off their buses and out of their schools.
The school district tells us this is going to be a team effort, including employees and parents.
Bus drivers are asking parents to talk to their children about staying in their now assigned seats and not hugging friends that they haven’t seen in a while.
They are also asking parents to keep their kids home if they notice any signs of sickness.
The school district tells us a lot of work has been going on to keep bus drivers, teachers and students safe.
”We’ve increased two routes, that we had to do away with because of the lack of bus drivers,” said Dr. Todd Camp, MSD of North Posey Superintendent. “We’ve accrued a lot of cleaning supplies, cleaning materials. We have some sanitation, I hate to say the word ‘guns', but we have some sanitation guns that we bought last year with the flu. We’re going to sanitize our busses every 24 hours.”
The school district tells us they will be using a disinfectant fogger machine on each bus at the end of the day and will be cleaning after kids get off the bus.
They will also have students who are family members, sit together.
