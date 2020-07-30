Newburgh restaurant temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant in Newburgh says they have temporarily closed after learning an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a post of Facebook, the restaurant says they closed Wednesday and will also be closed on Thursday for cleaning. They say the employee hasn’t worked since showing symptoms.
The Facebook post goes on to say that they have been in contact with the local health department to make sure they meet the requirements given by the state and CDC to ensure they can safely reopen on Friday at 11 a.m.
