Newburgh man facing child exploitation and child porn charges

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An investigation involving the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has led to the arrest of 27-year-old Anthony Richardson of Newburgh.
The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says they executed a search warrant at his Camelot Drive home Tuesday.
They say the investigation began in January 2020 after a tip.
Deputies say child sexual abuse material was found during their search.
Richardson has been charged with the following:
Child Exploitation, a Level 4 felony (3 Counts)
Child Exploitation, a Level 5 felony
Possession of Child Pornography, a Level 5 felony (3 Counts)
Possession of Child Pornography, a Level 6 Felony
Richardson is in the Warrick County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.
