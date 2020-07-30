Newburgh man facing child exploitation and child porn charges

Anthony Richardson (Source: Warrick Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jill Lyman | July 30, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT - Updated July 30 at 11:29 AM

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An investigation involving the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has led to the arrest of 27-year-old Anthony Richardson of Newburgh.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says they executed a search warrant at his Camelot Drive home Tuesday.

They say the investigation began in January 2020 after a tip.

Deputies say child sexual abuse material was found during their search.   

Richardson has been charged with the following:

Child Exploitation, a Level 4 felony (3 Counts)

Child Exploitation, a Level 5 felony

Possession of Child Pornography, a Level 5 felony (3 Counts)

Possession of Child Pornography, a Level 6 Felony

Richardson is in the Warrick County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

