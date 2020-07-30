Green River District reporting 34 new COVID-19 cases; Hopkins Co. up 8 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 34 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday.
Of those new cases, 22 are in Daviess County, four are in Ohio County, there are two cases reported in Henderson, Union and Webster counties, and one case reported in both McLean County and Hancock County.
Green River health officials say there have been 1,534 confirmed cases in the district. They say 1,237 people have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing eight new COVID-19 cases. The county has now had 384 confirmed cases and 292 recoveries.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 680 cases, 7 deaths, 551 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 611 cases, 9 deaths, 563 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 384 cases, 34 deaths, 292 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 348 cases, 6 death, 289 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 300 cases, 4 deaths, 232 recovered
- Webster Co. - 78 cases, 1 death, 61 recovered
- McLean Co. - 41 cases, 1 death, 35 recovered
- Union Co. - 50 cases, 37 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 37 cases, 32 recovered
The Green River District Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing.
To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website and follow the COVID-19 test prompts.
You must be preregistered to be tested.
