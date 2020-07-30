EVSC extending hours for nurses to ensure student safety amid COVID-19 concerns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Changes in the classroom this fall not only include social distancing and wearing masks, but also the schedule for school nurses.
14 News was told that school officials have extended the hours for nurses to make sure they are available the entire day for students.
The director of health services at the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation says that nurses will be the medical experts on school days. They will help assess students, contact families, and the local health department if need be.
EVSC officials say this should take the pressure off teachers and administrators, instead having the medical experts make the critical decisions.
“The guidance from the CDC recommended that our schools have like an isolation area, so especially in some of our smaller offices where we don’t have a lot of square footage, they’re going to be using different areas in the school to isolate those students who are sick,” EVSC Director of Health Services Diana Butler said.
Students who just need medications or routine care will be seen out of the regular school office, and kept out of isolation from any students who need to be triaged and assessed.
