Coroner identifies driver who died in early morning crash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A person died after a two-vehicle wreck Thursday morning in Evansville.
Police say officers were called to the area of Lynch and Maxx Road for a wreck around 5:20 Thursday morning.
They say one of the drivers was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.
Officers say the other driver needed an extraction and was later pronounced dead while still at the scene. The Vanderburgh County Coroner identified the driver as 60-year-old Abelardo Hernandez of Evansville.
The driver who was taken to the hospital had multiple dogs with him and Animal Control had to be called to get them, police say.
Authorities say early investigations show that the dogs in the vehicle may have distracted the driver contributing to the accident.
