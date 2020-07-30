COVID-19 cases up 50 in Vanderburgh Co., 954 in Indiana

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated their coronavirus map.
It now shows 65,253 total confirmed positive cases and 2,746 deaths.
That’s up from Wednesday’s 64,299 total confirmed positive cases and 2,733 deaths.
It shows 50 new cases in Vanderburgh County, eight in Dubois County, 12 in Warrick County, five in Perry County, three in Posey County, four in Gibson County, one in Spencer County, and two in Pike County.
Officials in Dubois County say they have an additional COVID-19 death, but the total remains 11.
They say a previously reported death was mistakenly listed as COVID-19.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 1,579 cases, 8 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 587 cases, 11 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 458 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 170 cases, 12 deaths
- Posey Co. - 153 cases
- Gibson Co. - 193 cases, 3 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 110 cases, 2 death
- Pike Co. - 32 cases
