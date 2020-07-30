Coaches react to IHSA’s decision to restructure fall sports schedule

MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - Coaches are responding to the Illinois High School Association’s decision to push back certain fall sports.
The IHSA Board of Directors announced Wednesday that football, boys soccer, and girls volleyball will have their seasons delayed until the spring. Those seasons are going to last from February 15 until May 1.
Other sports like golf, girls tennis, cross country, as well as girls swimming and diving are scheduled to be played between August 10 until October 24.
Coaches from the Mt. Carmel High School football team say they are happy the group is still scheduled to play their season. The coaching staff is also pleased with how seasons won’t overlap in the spring semester.
“We don’t have any student-athletes that won’t have to pick between sports,” Mt. Carmel head football coach Michael Brewer said. “So if you play three sports, you will still have the ability to do that. So as we talked in a meeting yesterday, I told them I think there’s a lot of positives to this. And we’re going to see other states go ahead and play, and I think we can learn from what they do.”
Coach Brewer says one thing that might make a football season difficult is scheduling. Brewer is unsure if his school will be able to play teams outside of its “Restore Illinois” COVID-19 region.
He says there should be clarification from the IHSA at some point.
