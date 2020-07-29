Woman celebrates 100th birthday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a big day at the Charles Ford Retirement Home in New Harmony.
Elberta turned 100 on Wednesday, and her family helped her celebrate while still social distancing.
The retirement home helped set up refreshments and a shady spot for the family to chat virtually with their loved one using facetime. We spoke to her youngest nephew about this big day.
“Bringing the family together even though we can’t really be together and hug and touch it’s still nice to be here with her,” said Ross Vaugne.
The family also released butterflies in honor of the big day.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.