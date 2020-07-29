Watch Live: Mayor & water officials making shut off moratorium announcement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) Executive Director Allen Mounts and EWSU Director of Administration Daniel Claspell will make an announcement on the utility shut off moratorium.
Watch it live here at 10 a.m.
Mayor Winnecke and utility officials will provide an update on the number of delinquent accounts, explain what will happen if the moratorium is not extended beyond August 14, and share information about financial assistance that may be available for customers.
