USI’s #CureFA Benefit Game Cancelled for 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana Baseball’s annual #CureFA exhibition game at historic Bosse Field has been canceled for 2020, due to concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic.
The annual fall charity game was started two years ago to help raise funds for the fight against Friedreich’s Ataxia (FA), a degenerative neuro-muscular disorder that affects one in 50,000 people in the United States. More information about FA can be found at CureFA.org.
USI hosted Indiana University in the inaugural 2018 game and the University of Notre Dame in 2019. The 2020 opponent had not been announced.
